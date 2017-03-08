Charter Bus Was Stuck On Tracks When ...

Charter Bus Was Stuck On Tracks When Freight Train Hit It, Witnesses In Biloxi Say

Emergency crews work on the scene where a train hit a charter bus in Biloxi, Miss., Tuesday. The National Transportation Safety Board says the freight train was traveling at about 19 mph at time of the collision.

