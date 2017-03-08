Candlelight vigil shows Biloxi cares about victims of train-bus crash

Mary Lucas of Bastrom, Texas, attends a vigil Sunday, March 12, 2017, for the victims that were killed when a bus was struck by a train in Biloxi earlier in the week. Lucas was one of the first people that exited the bus when it stalled on the tracks and came to pay respects to her friend, Debbie Orr.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.