Bus driver in fatal crash identified

More than one week following a deadly train-involved bus crash , officials have identified the bus driver and say there is nothing to suggest "criminal activity". According to the Biloxi Police Department, 60-year-old Louis Ambrose, Jr., who is employed with Dallas-basedEcho Tours, was driving a charter bus to Boomtown Casino on March 7. He was one of three drivers transporting people from Bay St. Louis to Biloxi.

