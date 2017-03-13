Biloxi VFW up for sale
Commander Willie Rhodes, with the VFW, said the 9,900-square-foot building is too big and membership at this location is too low, so they're looking to downsize due to financial difficulties and build a smaller location. The realtor for the space, Dean Martel, said the building includes an office, bar, meeting hall, and community kitchen with $250,000 worth of equipment.
