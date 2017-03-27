Biloxi Tourist Club members vowed to promote the Coast
The officers and members of the Biloxi Tourist Club posed in front of the Biloxi Park and Community House for this 1930s photo. The tourist club, founded in 1905, consisted of Northern visitors who wintered in Biloxi.
