Biloxi reviewing crowd-control procedures after Mardi Gras rebar death
Rebar won't be used for parking control at the St. Patrick's parade on Saturday, city spokesman Vincent Creel said. The Hibernia Marching Society parade starts at 2 p.m. and is one of three parades to roll or stroll on the Coast on Saturday.
