Biloxi police arrest two men in burglaries of storage units
Police arrested two men this week in burglaries of several storage units at the Store-By-U storage complex in the Woolmarket community. The storage units were burglarized Feb. 23. Officers said they obtained surveillance footage from the business and later identified the men seen in the footage as Ward and Witte.
