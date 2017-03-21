Biloxi pirates set to invade Da Iberville Bicentennial party

It may not be historically accurate, but it should be fun on Saturday as a gang of pirates from Biloxi, led by Mayor Andrew "FoFo" Gilich, invade D'Iberville's re-enactment of the landing of Pierre LeMoyne Seur d'Iberville and other explorers. "But we have the Royal Spanish Artillery - should be interesting," said Jeff Taylor, D'Iberville City Planner, who also planned the city's celebration in honor of Mississippi's Bicentennial.

