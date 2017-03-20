Biloxi man faces DUI death charge after 3-vehicle crash on I-10
The driver accused of causing a three-vehicle crash Sunday evening on Interstate 10 now faces a charge of driving under the influence resulting in the death of a 22-year-old man. The Mississippi Highway Patrol arrested Biloxi resident Michael Joseph Kennedy, 27, of Biloxi after he was taken to a hospital for treatment.
