Biloxi man describes 'horrible' scene...

Biloxi man describes 'horrible' scene at fatal train-crossing accident

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KRVN-AM Lexington

As the National Transportation Safety Board continues its probe into Tuesday's fatal train crash involving a charter bus carrying 50 people in Biloxi, Missi... -- The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, said the U.S. is reevaluating its approach to North Korea after the country launched five ballistic missi... Firefighters are close to extinguishing a grass fire that has destroyed four homes and killed dozens of cattle on the plains of northeastern Colorado. Crews hope to have th... GOTHENBURG - Roger Koehler said that he has been told the second trip to state is easier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biloxi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News At least three dead after train hits charter bu... Tue 4 dead 1
News Train hits charter bus in Biloxi, Mississippi; ... Tue 4 dead 1
News Witnesses describe bus-train wreck Tue 4 dead 1
News 4 confirmed dead after train hits charter bus i... Tue Mississippi 1
News St. Jude breaks ground on Dream Home Mar 2 Sick 1
Review: Whipasnapa Charters (Jul '15) Feb 27 Capte 4
Anybody know anything about Dixie Mafia involve... (Jul '09) Feb 24 paul ross 123
See all Biloxi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biloxi Forum Now

Biloxi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Biloxi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Biloxi, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,527 • Total comments across all topics: 279,422,777

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC