Biloxi man caught trying to kick in door, police say
Phillip Darryl May, 30, was arrested Wednesday night on a charge of attempted burglary of an occupied dwelling after police say he tried to illegally enter an apartment in the 2400 block of Beacon Place. The arrest happened shortly after 10 p.m. Biloxi police Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Biloxi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are Sex Toys Illegal in Mississippi? (Oct '09)
|5 hr
|Sitting Pretty
|22
|St. Jude breaks ground on Dream Home
|8 hr
|Sick
|1
|Our Opinion: Entertainment district could benef...
|13 hr
|Downtown Tupelo
|6
|jamie and camryn apt 103 magnolia oaks gautier ... (Nov '13)
|Feb 28
|Shane Falco
|9
|Trappers Capture 800-Pound Gator With Forklift (May '10)
|Feb 27
|Charlie
|14
|Review: Whipasnapa Charters (Jul '15)
|Feb 27
|Capte
|4
|Do you approve of Steven Palazzo as Representat... (May '12)
|Feb 26
|mescalito
|45
Find what you want!
Search Biloxi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC