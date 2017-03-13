Biloxi man arrested in burglary at Josettea s
A Biloxi man already in custody on another charged was arrested Wednesday in a break-in at Josette's in Biloxi. Biloxi Police arrested Ryan Austin McMilin, 26, of Biloxi, on a charge of commercial burglary.
