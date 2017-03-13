Biloxi is site for Red Roof's 500th h...

Biloxi is site for Red Roof's 500th hotel

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Mississippi Business Journal

Red Roof has opened a renovated Inn and Suite in Biloxi, its 500th property in the U.S. The property is owned by Pete Patel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mississippi Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biloxi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Proposed amendment may force drivers out of the... Mon ThomasA 2
News Del Castle demolition OK'd (Oct '06) Mar 10 Rick 13
News Capital murder case bound over to grand jury (Sep '09) Mar 9 PrayersforBecky 72
News At least three dead after train hits charter bu... Mar 7 4 dead 1
News Train hits charter bus in Biloxi, Mississippi; ... Mar 7 4 dead 1
News Witnesses describe bus-train wreck Mar 7 4 dead 1
News 4 confirmed dead after train hits charter bus i... Mar 7 Mississippi 1
See all Biloxi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biloxi Forum Now

Biloxi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Biloxi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Ireland
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Biloxi, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,987 • Total comments across all topics: 279,560,584

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC