Biloxi Council opens door for huge development in Woolmarket
The Biloxi Council on Tuesday approved zoning changes for a development in Woolmarket that - when built out over a decade or more - would have a population the size of D'Iberville or Long Beach. The council voted 5-2 to change the zoning of 626 acres from agricultural to six classifications that would allow single and multi-family housing, businesses, an RV park and assisted living community.
