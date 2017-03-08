Biloxi closes Main Street railroad cr...

Biloxi closes Main Street railroad crossing to buses, trucks

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Starkville Daily News

The city closed the Main Street railroad crossing to buses and larger trucks Friday in response to the mayor's order to prevent accidents there and at other "problematic" areas. Mayor Andrew "FoFo" Gilich ordered the closure Friday, telling the public works traffic division to make the signs and erect them at the Main Street crossing by Friday afternoon, city spokesman Vincent Creel said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Starkville Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biloxi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Del Castle demolition OK'd (Oct '06) Fri Rick 13
News Capital murder case bound over to grand jury (Sep '09) Thu PrayersforBecky 72
News Proposed amendment may force drivers out of the... Mar 7 Chris McCurdy 1
News At least three dead after train hits charter bu... Mar 7 4 dead 1
News Train hits charter bus in Biloxi, Mississippi; ... Mar 7 4 dead 1
News Witnesses describe bus-train wreck Mar 7 4 dead 1
News 4 confirmed dead after train hits charter bus i... Mar 7 Mississippi 1
See all Biloxi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biloxi Forum Now

Biloxi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Biloxi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Biloxi, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,370 • Total comments across all topics: 279,475,776

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC