Biloxi closes Main Street railroad crossing to buses, trucks
The city closed the Main Street railroad crossing to buses and larger trucks Friday in response to the mayor's order to prevent accidents there and at other "problematic" areas. Mayor Andrew "FoFo" Gilich ordered the closure Friday, telling the public works traffic division to make the signs and erect them at the Main Street crossing by Friday afternoon, city spokesman Vincent Creel said.
