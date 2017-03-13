Biloxi church recreates St. Joseph's altar for feast day
Sunday is the Feast of St. Joseph and a Biloxi church honored the saints day by opening its doors to feed the hungry masses of South Mississippi. The Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Cathedral Parish created their own version of an altar, modeled after the original Sicilian legend of the Saint Joseph altar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
Biloxi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get a Untangleda at conference in Long Beach
|4 hr
|Lynda Loper
|1
|Opiates (Nov '13)
|Sat
|Sassybelle1
|31
|Martin Lake Resort??? (Mar '09)
|Mar 17
|tpriddy
|71
|Review: Holmes Motors (Jul '08)
|Mar 15
|Robert
|141
|Plans for 2017 St. Jude Dream Home revealed.
|Mar 15
|Audrey Taylor
|1
|Proposed amendment may force drivers out of the...
|Mar 13
|ThomasA
|2
|Del Castle demolition OK'd (Oct '06)
|Mar 10
|Rick
|13
Find what you want!
Search Biloxi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC