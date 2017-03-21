Biloxi casino employee accused of stealing from slot machine
The Sun Herald reports that the state Gaming Commission says 38-year-old Gary Landon Davison, of Brooklyn, Mississippi, was arrested Saturday and charged with theft from a slot machine.
