Biloxi apartment complex sold for $11.5M
An unnamed buyer has purchased the Lexington Apartments community at 2620 Lejuene Drive in West Biloxi for $11.5 million. Andrew Agee from the SVN Multi-Family Group brokered the sale between Latitude Real Estate Investors, based in Beverly Hills, California, to a private and unnamed Northeastern real estate investor.
