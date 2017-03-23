Bicentennial celebration will recreate D'Iberville's history
The day begins with a reenactment of the 1699 landing of the town's namesake, Pierre LeMoyne Sir D'Iberville. Pierre's journey to the Biloxi North Bay, however, started with his father, Charles LeMoyne -- a self-made man who would later become one of the wealthiest and most powerful citizens in Montreal, Canada.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
Biloxi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alysa carsley
|8 hr
|Guest
|1
|coning out of the closet
|19 hr
|Denny
|2
|Keesler Air Force Base 1980's (May '10)
|Sat
|Karenmac
|4
|Get a Untangleda at conference in Long Beach
|Mar 20
|Lynda Loper
|1
|Opiates (Nov '13)
|Mar 18
|Sassybelle1
|31
|Martin Lake Resort??? (Mar '09)
|Mar 17
|tpriddy
|71
|Review: Holmes Motors (Jul '08)
|Mar 15
|Robert
|141
Find what you want!
Search Biloxi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC