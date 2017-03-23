Bicentennial celebration will recreate D'Iberville's history

The day begins with a reenactment of the 1699 landing of the town's namesake, Pierre LeMoyne Sir D'Iberville. Pierre's journey to the Biloxi North Bay, however, started with his father, Charles LeMoyne -- a self-made man who would later become one of the wealthiest and most powerful citizens in Montreal, Canada.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.