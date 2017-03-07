At least three dead after train hits ...

At least three dead after train hits charter bus in Biloxi, MS

There are 1 comment on the KTIV-TV Sioux City story from 2 hrs ago, titled At least three dead after train hits charter bus in Biloxi, MS. In it, KTIV-TV Sioux City reports that:

A train has collided with a charter bus at Main St. in Biloxi, Mississippi, according to officials. Witnesses said the bus appeared stuck on the tracks and the eastbound train hit the bus broadside.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KTIV-TV Sioux City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
4 dead

Acton, Canada

#1 2 hrs ago
http://www.topix.com/city/biloxi-ms/2017/03/t...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biloxi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Train hits charter bus in Biloxi, Mississippi; ... 2 hr 4 dead 1
News Witnesses describe bus-train wreck 2 hr 4 dead 1
News 4 confirmed dead after train hits charter bus i... 2 hr Mississippi 1
News Work on MAEP rewrite goes on quietly by consult... Mon Lies 1
News Our Opinion: Entertainment district could benef... Mar 3 lts_Me 8
Are Sex Toys Illegal in Mississippi? (Oct '09) Mar 2 Sitting Pretty 22
News St. Jude breaks ground on Dream Home Mar 2 Sick 1
See all Biloxi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biloxi Forum Now

Biloxi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Biloxi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Biloxi, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,849 • Total comments across all topics: 279,383,357

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC