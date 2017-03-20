Art meets community service in Ocean Springs
"We started noticing different profanity, different cuss words, and racial slurs," said Blalock. "So, we came out here with some paint brushes one day."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Biloxi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get a Untangleda at conference in Long Beach
|9 hr
|Lynda Loper
|1
|Opiates (Nov '13)
|Sat
|Sassybelle1
|31
|Martin Lake Resort??? (Mar '09)
|Mar 17
|tpriddy
|71
|Review: Holmes Motors (Jul '08)
|Mar 15
|Robert
|141
|Plans for 2017 St. Jude Dream Home revealed.
|Mar 15
|Audrey Taylor
|1
|Proposed amendment may force drivers out of the...
|Mar 13
|ThomasA
|2
|Del Castle demolition OK'd (Oct '06)
|Mar 10
|Rick
|13
Find what you want!
Search Biloxi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC