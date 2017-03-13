Air Force veteran said he was defending himself and a jury believed him

A jury Thursday acquitted a Biloxi man of murder in the October 2009 shooting death of a man who was staying at his home. Harvill Richardson Sr. was first convicted in the Oct. 20, 2009, killing of Rudy Quillon, 55, at Richardson's home on Old Highway 67 in Biloxi, but the Supreme Court overturned the 2011 conviction.

