Accident ejects woman and child from car over bridge

Biloxi police are working an accident right now on Highway 605 just south of Three Rivers Road. We're told three people, including a 10-year-old child, were in a car that hit a guard rail on the bridge over the Biloxi River around 3:30 a.m. The accident ejected a woman and the child from the vehicle sending them over the bridge.

