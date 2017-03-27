Accident ejects woman and child from ...

Accident ejects woman and child from car over bridge

Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

Biloxi police are working an accident right now on Highway 605 just south of Three Rivers Road. We're told three people, including a 10-year-old child, were in a car that hit a guard rail on the bridge over the Biloxi River around 3:30 a.m. The accident ejected a woman and the child from the vehicle sending them over the bridge.

