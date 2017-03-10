10 Things to Know for Today

A woman tries to identify a person in a photo, held by a doctor outside the Roosevelt hospital, where the person in the photo is being treated for injuries after a fire, in Guatemala City, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Authorities say at least 20 girls have died after a fire at the children's shelter Virgin of the Assumption Safe Home, which was created to house children who were victims of abuse, homelessness or who had completed sentences at youth detention centers and had nowhere else to go.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.