What does a New Orleans artist have to do with Biloxia s Barqa s and Mardi Gras?

What does a New Orleans artist have to do with Biloxi's Barq's and Mardi Gras?

Happy Mardi Gras! Here's a lively piece of artwork from New Orleans artist Terrance Osborne that has a distinctive Coast connection. Do you see it? Osborne was picked by Biloxi-born Barq's root beer to carry its label into a series of Mardi Gras paintings.

