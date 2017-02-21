Volunteers try to save feral cats in Biloxi
Feral cats have lived in the Rue Magnolia arts district in Biloxi for years, but in November 2015, the city and others decided it is time for them to go. Some volunteers worked to trap the cats to save them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Biloxi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gangs in south ms
|9 hr
|Gary
|3
|Review: Holmes Motors (Jul '08)
|Mon
|Sheketa Wright
|140
|Are Sex Toys Illegal in Mississippi? (Oct '09)
|Feb 19
|little birdie
|21
|Over 10,000 FEMA trailers (full-size) in Hope. ... (Feb '06)
|Feb 12
|hwcotnam
|125
|Looking for old friend-possibly class of 1972
|Feb 10
|kbs3355
|1
|Capital murder case bound over to grand jury (Sep '09)
|Feb 7
|FreeEverybody
|71
|Anybody know anything about Dixie Mafia involve... (Jul '09)
|Feb 3
|Wolf River Outlaw
|122
Find what you want!
Search Biloxi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC