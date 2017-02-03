The Mississippi Sound is a healthy body of water
Scientists from the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources and the University of Southern Mississippi Gulf Coast Research Lab explain that while the water may not look pretty, it is the perfect environment for creating the seafood that the area is known for. Members of Chua Van Duc Buddhist Temple in Biloxi serve Bun Bo Hue, a spicy vegetarian vegetable soup with beef substitutes, and desserts including a mung bean dessert, and banh it, a sweet bean or coconut rice cake pudding steamed in a banana leaf.
Biloxi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anybody know anything about Dixie Mafia involve... (Jul '09)
|Fri
|Wolf River Outlaw
|122
|Deer Ranch kept many entertained (Jun '06)
|Jan 29
|Paul Snell
|2
|Ocean Springs Music Forum (Feb '13)
|Jan 26
|Musikologist
|11
|Opiates (Nov '13)
|Jan 26
|504doctor
|30
|Martin Luther King Jr Day
|Jan 14
|Bruce
|2
|Two arrested in Ocean Springs stabbing (Mar '12)
|Jan 9
|Bss
|3
|Harrison County battles mobile home fire on 28t...
|Jan 8
|Aj diberville
|1
