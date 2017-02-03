The Mississippi Sound is a healthy body of water

Scientists from the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources and the University of Southern Mississippi Gulf Coast Research Lab explain that while the water may not look pretty, it is the perfect environment for creating the seafood that the area is known for. Members of Chua Van Duc Buddhist Temple in Biloxi serve Bun Bo Hue, a spicy vegetarian vegetable soup with beef substitutes, and desserts including a mung bean dessert, and banh it, a sweet bean or coconut rice cake pudding steamed in a banana leaf.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.