The Latest: Man dies after falling from truck onto rebar

A reveler dressed as Joseph Hazelwood, captain of the Exxon Valdez, rides in the street during the Society of Saint Anne Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. A reveler dressed as Joseph Hazelwood, captain of the Exxon Valdez, rides in the street during the Society of Saint Anne Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.