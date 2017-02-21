Special event planned for Da Iberville re-enactment this year
Andrew Alexander, right, drives the boat carrying R. J. Deno, left, as Pierre Lemoyne d'Iberville and David Harder as Jean-Baptiste Bienville during a 2009 recreation at Fountain Pier in D'Iberville of the explorers' 1699 landing in South Mississippi. This year's reenactment in D'Iberville on March 25 will be part of Mississippi's bicentennial celebration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Add your comments below
Biloxi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gangs in south ms
|41 min
|Gary
|3
|Review: Holmes Motors (Jul '08)
|Mon
|Sheketa Wright
|140
|Are Sex Toys Illegal in Mississippi? (Oct '09)
|Feb 19
|little birdie
|21
|Over 10,000 FEMA trailers (full-size) in Hope. ... (Feb '06)
|Feb 12
|hwcotnam
|125
|Looking for old friend-possibly class of 1972
|Feb 10
|kbs3355
|1
|Capital murder case bound over to grand jury (Sep '09)
|Feb 7
|FreeEverybody
|71
|Anybody know anything about Dixie Mafia involve... (Jul '09)
|Feb 3
|Wolf River Outlaw
|122
Find what you want!
Search Biloxi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC