South Mississippi felony mugshots from Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017

Jackie Denise Presley, 37, was arrested by the Gulfport Police Department on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2017, on a hold from Forrest County on a felony child neglect charge. Amy Marie Clark, 29, was arrested by the Gulfport Police Department on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2017, on a probation warrant involving conditions of release on a grand larceny conviction.

