South Mississippi felony arrest mugsh...

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017

Charles Wayne Tharpe, 37, was arrested by the Biloxi Police Department on three charges of burglary of a residence, two charges of possession of a deadly weapon after a felony conviction and one charge of false pretense. Joshua Kane McCraney, 40, was arrested by the Hancock County Sheriff's Office on two charges of possession of a weapon by a felon.

