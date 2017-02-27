South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017

Charles Wayne Tharpe, 37, was arrested by the Biloxi Police Department on three charges of burglary of a residence, two charges of possession of a deadly weapon after a felony conviction and one charge of false pretense. Joshua Kane McCraney, 40, was arrested by the Hancock County Sheriff's Office on two charges of possession of a weapon by a felon.

