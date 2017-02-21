Soon youa ll be able to have a a sit-down meala at a Sonic in Biloxi
What was a Back Yard Burgers on Pass Road in Biloxi before it went out of business will get new life as a Sonic restaurant. Building plans were submitted last week for the renovation and conversion, Jerry Creel, Biloxi's community development director, said in his weekly report.
