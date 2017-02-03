Sisters Solidarity to voice concerns in Jackson
People hold signs at the Gulf Coast Solidarity Rally before the Women's March at Cafe Climb in Gulfport on Jan. 21. The group plans to "voice concern over proposed legislation to eliminate sanctuary cities, proposed government realignment, prioritization of law enforcement lives, and education funding," according to a press release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Add your comments below
Biloxi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anybody know anything about Dixie Mafia involve... (Jul '09)
|Fri
|Wolf River Outlaw
|122
|Deer Ranch kept many entertained (Jun '06)
|Jan 29
|Paul Snell
|2
|Ocean Springs Music Forum (Feb '13)
|Jan 26
|Musikologist
|11
|Opiates (Nov '13)
|Jan 26
|504doctor
|30
|Martin Luther King Jr Day
|Jan 14
|Bruce
|2
|Two arrested in Ocean Springs stabbing (Mar '12)
|Jan 9
|Bss
|3
|Harrison County battles mobile home fire on 28t...
|Jan 8
|Aj diberville
|1
Find what you want!
Search Biloxi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC