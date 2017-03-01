Senator requests special session after BP bill dies in House
Sen. Brice Wiggins, R-Pascagoula, said he would ask Gov. Phil Bryant to call a special legislative session to direct BP economic damages money to be appropriated to the Coast after a bill he had authored to that end died in the House on Tuesday. SB 2634 would have created the Gulf Coast New Restoration Reserve Fund, and funneled into the fund the $750 million the state is set to receive over several years for the damage to the economy from the Deepwater Horizon disaster.
