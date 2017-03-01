Senator requests special session afte...

Senator requests special session after BP bill dies in House

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Sunherald.com

Sen. Brice Wiggins, R-Pascagoula, said he would ask Gov. Phil Bryant to call a special legislative session to direct BP economic damages money to be appropriated to the Coast after a bill he had authored to that end died in the House on Tuesday. SB 2634 would have created the Gulf Coast New Restoration Reserve Fund, and funneled into the fund the $750 million the state is set to receive over several years for the damage to the economy from the Deepwater Horizon disaster.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biloxi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Our Opinion: Entertainment district could benef... 1 hr Newspaper Boys 1
jamie and camryn apt 103 magnolia oaks gautier ... (Nov '13) Tue Shane Falco 9
News Trappers Capture 800-Pound Gator With Forklift (May '10) Mon Charlie 14
Review: Whipasnapa Charters (Jul '15) Feb 27 Capte 4
Local Politics Do you approve of Steven Palazzo as Representat... (May '12) Feb 26 mescalito 45
Shahdad Naghshpour Feb 25 Concerned Anerican 1
Anybody know anything about Dixie Mafia involve... (Jul '09) Feb 24 paul ross 123
See all Biloxi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biloxi Forum Now

Biloxi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Biloxi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Biloxi, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,693 • Total comments across all topics: 279,239,387

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC