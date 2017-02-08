Relief coming for 12 pothole filled streets in East Biloxi
Some much-needed relief is on the way for residents living on 12 East Biloxi streets. Over the next two weeks, some 6,000 tons of asphalt will be laid on the streets and avenues, including Crawford, Holley, Keller, and Strangi, just to name a few.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Biloxi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Capital murder case bound over to grand jury (Sep '09)
|Tue
|FreeEverybody
|71
|Anybody know anything about Dixie Mafia involve... (Jul '09)
|Feb 3
|Wolf River Outlaw
|122
|Deer Ranch kept many entertained (Jun '06)
|Jan 29
|Paul Snell
|2
|Ocean Springs Music Forum (Feb '13)
|Jan 26
|Musikologist
|11
|Opiates (Nov '13)
|Jan 26
|504doctor
|30
|Martin Luther King Jr Day
|Jan 14
|Bruce
|2
|Two arrested in Ocean Springs stabbing (Mar '12)
|Jan 9
|Bss
|3
Find what you want!
Search Biloxi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC