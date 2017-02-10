Regis Prograis Makes Short Work of Buelvas With First Round KO
Junior welterweight contender Regis Prograis made short work of Wilfrido Buelvas, knocking him out in the first round Saturday night at the Hard Rock Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi. Prograis successfully defended his regional title belt and improves to 19-0, 16 KOs.
