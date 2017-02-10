Regis Prograis Gets Back To Work at T...

Regis Prograis Gets Back To Work at The Hard Rock in Biloxi

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Boxing Scene

Junior welterweight contender Regis Prograis will be fighting tonight against Wilfrido Buelvas, promoter Lou DiBella recently confirmed to BoxingScene.com. The 10 round bout will take place at the Hard Rock Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biloxi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Holmes Motors (Jul '08) Fri Tim 139
Looking for old friend-possibly class of 1972 Fri kbs3355 1
News Capital murder case bound over to grand jury (Sep '09) Feb 7 FreeEverybody 71
Anybody know anything about Dixie Mafia involve... (Jul '09) Feb 3 Wolf River Outlaw 122
News Deer Ranch kept many entertained (Jun '06) Jan 29 Paul Snell 2
Ocean Springs Music Forum (Feb '13) Jan 26 Musikologist 11
Opiates (Nov '13) Jan 26 504doctor 30
See all Biloxi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biloxi Forum Now

Biloxi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Biloxi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Biloxi, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,615 • Total comments across all topics: 278,784,608

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC