Pass Road Elementary School choir sings with Foreigner
Gulfport's Pass Road Elementary School choir sings "I Want to Know What Love Is" with Foreigner at Hard Rock Biloxi. The band holds a contest in every city they play among local children's choirs and Pass Road won this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Biloxi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anybody know anything about Dixie Mafia involve... (Jul '09)
|56 min
|paul ross
|123
|Gangs in south ms
|Wed
|Jenn
|4
|Review: Holmes Motors (Jul '08)
|Feb 20
|Sheketa Wright
|140
|Are Sex Toys Illegal in Mississippi? (Oct '09)
|Feb 19
|little birdie
|21
|Over 10,000 FEMA trailers (full-size) in Hope. ... (Feb '06)
|Feb 12
|hwcotnam
|125
|Looking for old friend-possibly class of 1972
|Feb 10
|kbs3355
|1
|Capital murder case bound over to grand jury (Sep '09)
|Feb 7
|FreeEverybody
|71
Find what you want!
Search Biloxi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC