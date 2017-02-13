Pass Road Elementary choir to sing with Foreigner
Choir singers at Pass Road Elementary in Gulfport are getting the chance of a lifetime; to sing with Foreigner, one of the world's best-selling rock bands. It was all made possible by choir director Diane Rush.
