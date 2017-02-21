One of the largest Krewe of Neptune parades rolls this weekend
This Saturday's 33rd Annual Krewe of Neptune parade promises to be one of the biggest the krewe has held, with 70 units rolling through downtown Biloxi. Tuesday, 16 of the Krewe of Neptune's floats made the long journey to the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center from New Orleans.
