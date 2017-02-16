News consumers solve case of burgled car in Biloxi
Police were able to identify and arrest a woman accused of stealing a purse and burglarizing a car, after the Sun Herald published surveillance footage of the woman Monday, leading to an "overwhelming" amount of tips from the public, officials said. Kennedy's arrest stems from an incident on Feb. 5 when officers received a report of a stolen purse at Big Play Bowling Lanes, located in the 1800 block of Beach Boulevard.
