Mobile couple accused in armed robbery of Vancleave resident
A Mobile couple has been arrested in the armed robbery of Vancleave man, according to a Jackson County Sheriff's Department release. James Alexander Pryor and Jefadrian Nicole Hall allegedly robbed the victim after offering him a ride home from a Biloxi casino on Feb. 2. The couple had agreed to give the victim a ride to the Vancleave exit on Interstate 10. Somewhere along the way, Hall pretended to be sick and Pryor pulled over.
