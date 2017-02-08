Mississippi Bicentennial Celebration ...

Mississippi Bicentennial Celebration South plans announced

18 hrs ago Read more: Sunherald.com

George Schloegel, chairman of the Mississippi Bicentennial Celebration South committee and Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes announce plans for the event to be held March 31 and April 1 at Centennial Plaza in Gulfport. After a Waveland man lost his leg to vibrio, his daughter did research on the bacteria leaving her with one conclusion.

