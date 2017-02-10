Let's get the good times rolling! Carnival parades get underway

Second Liners in Biloxi, Ocean Springs Elks Lodge and the Krewe of Legacy in Pass Christian all will roll Saturday starting at 1 p.m. Krewe Unique in Ocean Springs will roll at 1:30 p.m. Saturday and The Krewe of the Pearl will roll at 2 p.m. in Picayune. Check out the list, find your favorite parade, put on your Carnival best and get out there and have some fun.

