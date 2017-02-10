Let's get the good times rolling! Carnival parades get underway
Second Liners in Biloxi, Ocean Springs Elks Lodge and the Krewe of Legacy in Pass Christian all will roll Saturday starting at 1 p.m. Krewe Unique in Ocean Springs will roll at 1:30 p.m. Saturday and The Krewe of the Pearl will roll at 2 p.m. in Picayune. Check out the list, find your favorite parade, put on your Carnival best and get out there and have some fun.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Add your comments below
Biloxi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Holmes Motors (Jul '08)
|Fri
|Tim
|139
|Looking for old friend-possibly class of 1972
|Fri
|kbs3355
|1
|Capital murder case bound over to grand jury (Sep '09)
|Feb 7
|FreeEverybody
|71
|Anybody know anything about Dixie Mafia involve... (Jul '09)
|Feb 3
|Wolf River Outlaw
|122
|Deer Ranch kept many entertained (Jun '06)
|Jan 29
|Paul Snell
|2
|Ocean Springs Music Forum (Feb '13)
|Jan 26
|Musikologist
|11
|Opiates (Nov '13)
|Jan 26
|504doctor
|30
Find what you want!
Search Biloxi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC