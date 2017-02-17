Kidnapping suspects arrive in Biloxi ...

Kidnapping suspects arrive in Biloxi to face warrants

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Sunherald.com

Two Picayune men accused of abandoning two people on the side of the road after kidnapping them, taking their money and stealing their car were transported to Biloxi on Monday after authorities in Pearl River and Rankin counties captured them over the weekend. Colton James Delaughter, 23, and William Jason Stockstill, 26, each face two counts of kidnapping and one count of carjacking.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biloxi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Holmes Motors (Jul '08) 22 hr Sheketa Wright 140
Gangs in south ms Sun Jenn 2
Are Sex Toys Illegal in Mississippi? (Oct '09) Sun little birdie 21
Over 10,000 FEMA trailers (full-size) in Hope. ... (Feb '06) Feb 12 hwcotnam 125
Looking for old friend-possibly class of 1972 Feb 10 kbs3355 1
News Capital murder case bound over to grand jury (Sep '09) Feb 7 FreeEverybody 71
Anybody know anything about Dixie Mafia involve... (Jul '09) Feb 3 Wolf River Outlaw 122
See all Biloxi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biloxi Forum Now

Biloxi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Biloxi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Biloxi, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,272 • Total comments across all topics: 279,044,026

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC