Kidnapping suspects arrive in Biloxi to face warrants

Two Picayune men accused of abandoning two people on the side of the road after kidnapping them, taking their money and stealing their car were transported to Biloxi on Monday after authorities in Pearl River and Rankin counties captured them over the weekend. Colton James Delaughter, 23, and William Jason Stockstill, 26, each face two counts of kidnapping and one count of carjacking.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.