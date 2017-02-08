Installation delayed for new Biloxi b...

Installation delayed for new Biloxi bishop

The Catholic Diocese of Biloxi announced Wednesday the upcoming installation of Bishop-designate Louis Kihneman, shown here in December with the Most Rev. Roger Morin, has been postponed for medical reasons.

