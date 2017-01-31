If youa re as serious about your food...

If youa re as serious about your food as you are about your football try these Super Bowl ideas

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Sunherald.com

They are nice to have as snacks and appetizers while watching the big game but are not substantial enough for the main course. If you don't feel like spending a lot of time in the kitchen, consider serving a sandwich platter from the local deli for the main meal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biloxi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Deer Ranch kept many entertained (Jun '06) Sun Paul Snell 2
Ocean Springs Music Forum (Feb '13) Jan 26 Musikologist 11
Opiates (Nov '13) Jan 26 504doctor 30
Martin Luther King Jr Day Jan 14 Bruce 2
News Two arrested in Ocean Springs stabbing (Mar '12) Jan 9 Bss 3
News Harrison County battles mobile home fire on 28t... Jan 8 Aj diberville 1
job Jan 8 Advisor 2
See all Biloxi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biloxi Forum Now

Biloxi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Biloxi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Biloxi, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,210 • Total comments across all topics: 278,460,433

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC