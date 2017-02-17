If the casinoa s on fire, you better save Tony Orlando

We were hanging out Friday night in the green room of the Golden Nugget Casino in Biloxi with Tony Orlando and his lovely wife, Fran. My favorite sister-in-law, Dena, who is my only sister-in-law but would remain my favorite even if I had 100, had gone with me to the show because she, much like myself, was a big fan of Tony's music and TV show when we were kids.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.