How tattoos led to the arrests of carjacking, kidnapping suspects
Two observant victims and a determined detective, Biloxi Police Department Investigator Nick Sonnier, worked together to identify two Picayune men who have been arrested on one charge each of carjacking and two charges each of kidnapping. Rankin County deputies arrested William Jason Stockstill, 23, Sunday afternoon in Richland.
