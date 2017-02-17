Homemade hot tamales can be found at a few places across the Coast

Hot Tamales may be considered more of a Delta favorite, but there are a few places on the Coast that make them from scratch. Doris' Hot Tamales, 10029 1st Ave., D'Iberville; the Tamale Shack, 1717 30th Ave., Gulfport; and La Nortena 224 Porter Ave., Biloxi, are the ones I know of.

